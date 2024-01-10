Constitutional Court bans rallies, tightens security on three verdict days

The court is scheduled to issue judgements on two cases against Move Forward and another against a core member of the Bhumjaithai Party.

The court’s order stated that security will be tightened around the premises for 24 hours from midnight on January 17 and the same will be done on January 24 and 31.

The order stated that the Constitutional Court compound would be marked out as the area for maintaining public safety and order, meaning no rallies would be allowed.