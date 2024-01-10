Constitutional Court bans rallies, tightens security on three verdict days
The Constitutional Court issued an order on Wednesday banning rallies near the court on the days it will issue verdicts on three key cases.
The court is scheduled to issue judgements on two cases against Move Forward and another against a core member of the Bhumjaithai Party.
The court’s order stated that security will be tightened around the premises for 24 hours from midnight on January 17 and the same will be done on January 24 and 31.
The order stated that the Constitutional Court compound would be marked out as the area for maintaining public safety and order, meaning no rallies would be allowed.
On January 17, the Constitutional Court is scheduled to read a verdict in the case against former transport minister and Bhumjaithai secretary-general Saksayam Chidchob.
He is accused of concealing his assets and using a nominee to hide his ownership of a firm that has won many government construction projects.
On January 24, the court will issue a verdict against former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.
Pita is accused of violating the Constitution’s Articles 101(6) and 98(3) which prohibit MP candidates from holding shares in a media firm.
The Election Commission asked the court to terminate Pita’s MP status because he held shares of the now-defunct media company, iTV, when applied to run in the May 14, 2023, general election.
Then, on January 31, the court will read a verdict in a case against Pita and Move Forward in which they are accused of seeking to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.
The complainant in the case alleged that Pita and Move Forward’s campaigns to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law were tantamount to seeking to overthrow the democratic system with the King as head of state.
The court’s order stated that only the accused, the complainants, and relevant officials would be allowed in the courtroom during the verdict readings.