Songkran break: Reserve your luxe CNR train tickets now

The first-class, luxurious long-distance trains, manufactured by the China CNR Corporation, are famous among travellers for being tough to reserve due to limited routes and trips.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced on Friday that bookings for CNR trains can be made no more than 90 days in advance, which means it is now time to secure tickets for those eyeing a Songkran getaway (April 13-16).

This year, eight CNR routes are available for Songkran holidays, namely:

North

• No 9 Krung Thep Aphiwat – Chiang Mai

• No 10 Chiang Mai - Krung Thep Aphiwat

Northeast

• No 23 Krung Thep Aphiwat – Ubon Ratchathani

• No 24 Ubon Ratchathani - Krung Thep Aphiwat

• No 25 Krung Thep Aphiwat – Nong Khai

• No 26 Nong Khai - Krung Thep Aphiwat

South

• No 31 Krung Thep Aphiwat – Hat Yai

• No 10 Hat Yai - Krung Thep Aphiwat

To secure your tickets, either scan the provided QR code for access to SRT’s D-Ticket platform or contact ticket booths at train stations nationwide. With limited availability, it is advised you book your tickets before they are snapped up.

The SRT is urging people to opt for train travel as it is one of the safest methods during the Songkran holidays when most Thais travel to their hometowns and there is a spike in road accidents.

For more information, call the 1690 hotline.