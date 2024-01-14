Thailand denies involvement in Israeli embassy’s ‘free hostages’ campaign
Thailand was not involved in a tuk-tuk campaign in Bangkok on Friday, demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
"The activity was held by the Israeli embassy, and Thailand did not participate or support in organising the activity," the ministry said.
The ministry also affirmed that the Thai government was using various negotiation channels for the release of the remaining eight Thai hostages as soon as possible.
The Israeli embassy in Bangkok on Friday launched a new campaign, calling for the immediate release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas militants in the occupied Gaza Strip.
A 100 tuk-tuk vehicles bearing the facial images of hostages, with writing in Thai and English, were driven along major streets in the city – including Asok, Phetchaburi, and Sukhumvit – as well as Nana and Khao San areas, which are popular among foreign tourists.
Israel's ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv, led the campaign by riding one tuk-tuk in a procession of 10 motorised trishaws. The procession left the Israeli embassy at Ocean Tower 2 and continued along Asok, Phetchaburi, and Nana roads before returning to the embassy.
The tuk-tuk campaign drew the interest of passers-by, pedestrians, and motorists.
On October 7, Hamas militants fired hundreds of rockets and sent thousands of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip, in a surprise attack that left more than 1,100 Israelis dead. Israel responded by bombing Gaza and sending combat troops into the territory, leaving more than 23,000 people dead and 59,000 others wounded.
An estimated 240 people were taken hostage by Hamas militants, but 105 were later released during a six-day ceasefire in November. More than 130 are still being held by the Palestinian militants in Gaza, including eight Thai nationals.