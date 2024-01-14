Thailand denies involvement in Israeli embassy’s ‘free hostages’ campaign

The Israeli embassy in Bangkok on Friday launched a new campaign, calling for the immediate release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas militants in the occupied Gaza Strip.

A 100 tuk-tuk vehicles bearing the facial images of hostages, with writing in Thai and English, were driven along major streets in the city – including Asok, Phetchaburi, and Sukhumvit – as well as Nana and Khao San areas, which are popular among foreign tourists.

Israel's ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv, led the campaign by riding one tuk-tuk in a procession of 10 motorised trishaws. The procession left the Israeli embassy at Ocean Tower 2 and continued along Asok, Phetchaburi, and Nana roads before returning to the embassy.

The tuk-tuk campaign drew the interest of passers-by, pedestrians, and motorists.