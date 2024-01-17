Bangkok cop gets more than 10 years in jail for fatally hitting doctor in 2022

The police officer had initially been sentenced to just one year and 15 days in prison. However, on Wednesday the court increased the sentence to 10 years and two months in response to an appeal filed by the family of the deceased.

The family said the punishment was too lenient for someone whose job it is to uphold the law.

On January 21, 2022, Pol Lance Corporal Norawit Buadok was riding a red Ducati big bike when he slammed into ophthalmologist Waralak Supawat-Jariyakul as she was crossing the road in front of Bhumirajanagarindra Kidney Institute Hospital on Phya Thai Road.

Waralak was thrown into the air by the impact of the collision and died of her injuries.

Investigators found that Norawit was travelling at 108-128km/hour, well above the speed limit of 80km/hr.