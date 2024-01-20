1 killed, 4 injured as train rams into truck at railroad crossing

Train No. 109 had left Krung Thep Aphiwat station in Bangkok on Friday afternoon and was heading to Chiang Mai when the accident occurred in Nakhon Sawan’s Chumsaeng district.

Witnesses said the train was travelling at high speed but the truck carrying a backhoe loader was unable to clear the crossing in time, resulting in a violent collision that saw the truck overturned and dragged by the train for about 400 metres along the track. The backhoe loader also fell off its carrier and overturned by the side of the track.

A staffer of the Sawang Chumsaeng Rescue Foundation said the front of the train was smashed, instantly killing the driver, who was later identified as Pradit Phromma.

The State Railway of Thailand has temporarily closed the route from Plakot to Chumsaeng stations in Nakhon Sawan province until the wreckage was removed from the track. The authority expected the route to be usable by Saturday morning.

To check the train schedule, contact call centre 1690.