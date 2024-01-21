Muay Thai takes the US by storm, with 1,724 centres, $1.25 billion industry
Muay Thai is fast becoming a popular sport in the United States, with as many as 1,724 boxing centres and schools popping up across the country.
The Thai Foreign Promotion Office in Chicago said recently that the industry’s value stands at US$1.25 billion or 44.44 billion baht.
“Muay Thai is becoming popular among Americans as a martial art, thanks to influence from films, documentaries, and social media,” said Suprathana Kamonvej, director of the Foreign Trade Promotion Office in Chicago.
California has emerged as the epicentre of this martial arts craze, leading the pack with 331 centres.
Other states contributing to this phenomenon are Texas with 183 centres, Florida with 135, New York with 112, and New Jersey with 83.
Interestingly, most of these centres and schools are owned and operated by foreign enthusiasts of Thai boxing, many of whom have undergone training in Thailand.
Apart from lessons in Muay Thai, these centres also feature classes in other types of martial arts.
Meanwhile, the US imported $894,000 worth of Muay Thai-related goods from Thailand last year, down 17.53% from the previous year.
The primary imports comprised gloves, punching bags, boxing shorts and liniments, among other things.