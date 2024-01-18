Hua Hin prepares for Amazing Muay Thai World Festival from Feb 4-6

The event aims to promote Muay Thai as a soft power of the country.

General Nirandorn Srikacha, president of the Army Television and Radio Station (TV5), in his capacity as a representative of the Royal Thai Army, said the event coincides with the activities at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok from February 1 to 5, 2024.

The event in Hua Hin is being organised in collaboration with various public and private sector organisations, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Muay Thai-linked organisations.

The objectives of organising this event are to promote the sport of Muay Thai, elevate it to international standards, develop sports tourism, and propel the martial art of Thailand’s soft power, Nirandorn said.