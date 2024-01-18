Hua Hin prepares for Amazing Muay Thai World Festival from Feb 4-6
The Royal Thai Army is organising the "Amazing Muay Thai World Festival 2024" from February 4-6 at Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.
The event aims to promote Muay Thai as a soft power of the country.
General Nirandorn Srikacha, president of the Army Television and Radio Station (TV5), in his capacity as a representative of the Royal Thai Army, said the event coincides with the activities at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok from February 1 to 5, 2024.
The event in Hua Hin is being organised in collaboration with various public and private sector organisations, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand and Muay Thai-linked organisations.
The objectives of organising this event are to promote the sport of Muay Thai, elevate it to international standards, develop sports tourism, and propel the martial art of Thailand’s soft power, Nirandorn said.
The event will showcase the long-standing history, traditions, customs, and culture of Muay Thai in Thailand.
Additionally, there will be ceremonies related to Muay Thai that may not have been widely seen before, providing a unique and captivating experience for international audiences, he said.
Among the activities are: a royal ceremony to pay homage to the 7 Kings and King Sanphet VIII (1661 – 1709 ), the Muay Thai history exhibition, Muay Thai activities from the four regions, the "Muay Thai Roots to Global Arena" boxing event, the “Muay Thai Teacher Consecration Ceremony”, paying respects to Muay Thai teachers, demonstrating traditional Muay Thai postures, "Marvels of Muay Thai: From the Roots of Siam to the Global Martial Art Heritage" exhibition, performances with lights, colours, and sounds, incorporating drone formations, promoting the Muay Thai industry, and selling local products and cuisine from Prachuap Khiri Khan province.
The government has declared February 6 every year as "Muay Thai Day”, coinciding with the coronation anniversary of King Sanphet VIII. This is in recognition of his profound interest in Muay Thai, having developed and popularised Thai boxing techniques. His legacy continues to be transmitted as a guidebook for the subsequent generations, contributing to the enduring significance of Muay Thai in the present day, Nirandorn said.
In the past, Muay Thai was developed for real combat in warfare and self-defence. Training in Muay Thai was provided from the level of royalty down to the general population. Muay Thai has various styles, but over time, many of them have disappeared.