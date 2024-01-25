Ministry looks to boost demand for Thai goods by leveraging BL dramas

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Wednesday that his ministry was targeting a large market of foreigners who are loyal followers of Thai BLs, and have high purchasing power.

“We will try to sell goods to their fans,” he said, adding that this was part of his ministry’s attempt to find new markets for Thai products.

But he did not elaborate on how they plan to do it.

“If you look to expand the market in the old way, you will end up getting nowhere,” he said, adding that those involved need to “think out of the box”.

Phumtham, who is also a deputy prime minister, said he would launch the plan on January 31, without elaborating.

A key figure from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, Phumtham said that Thai films and dramas in the BL genre had a large following overseas. He pointed to large numbers of foreign fans joining events featuring popular Thai actors from those series in Thailand.