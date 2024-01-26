Walks on the wild side: Police nab two pet lions in Bang Lamung

The complaint was posted on Facebook earlier this week, saying that two pet lions kept by the tenant were seen roaming the street on several occasions, causing concerns for safety among the locals.

Officials found two white lions, aged 10 months, one male and one female, as well as two Rottweiler dogs in the one-storey house, which was occupied by Jarinyaporn Kaewsai, 28, and two of her employees.

Jarinyaporn admitted owning the animals, explaining that the lions sometimes escaped when the electronically-controlled gates malfunctioned.

Jarinyaporn presented evidence of the purchase of the lions from a zoo in Nakhon Pathom province for 500,000 baht each in December 2022 when they were 45 days old.

Officials however found two discrepancies: The document showed two male lions, while the microchip numbers, which is a requirement for owning a lion, a protected animal under the CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora), only matched one of the lions to the database.

Officials also found that the owner never filed a registration for ownership of lions with the DNP, violating the laws on protected animals.

Jarinyaporn added that she is in the process of selling the lions back to the zoo, which will pick them up in two days.