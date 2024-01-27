Interior minister leads raid on Samut Sakhon ‘drug den’, owner arrested

More than 300 patrons were inside TAG Pub in Krathum Baen district when more than 30 officials from the Department of Provincial Administration stormed in, prompting many of the partygoers to flee the scene.

Initial inspection revealed several packs of narcotics and plastic straws used for snorting left on the floor. The customers who failed to get away in time were made to undergo testing for drug abuse, and 77 of them – 38 men and 39 women – tested positive, said Unsit Sampuntharat, the department’s director-general.

He said the owner of the venue was arrested and charged with operating the venue beyond legal hours, condoning drug abuse in the premises, selling alcohol beyond legal hours and promoting the sale of alcohol.

The department plans to suggest that the governor order the closure of the venue for five years as prescribed by the law, officials said. A worker at the venue was heard telling the authorities that “this pub is full of drug addicts”, a source familiar with the matter said.

The raid was led by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Unsit also took part in the operation along with Samut Sakhon governor Phon Damtham and Krathum Baen district police station’s superintendent Pol Colonel Sorn Suetrongpanich.



