Van accident in Lampang kills Japanese man, severely injures 2 others

The accident reportedly took place at around 6pm on Friday at a sharp curve on the road next to Wang Thong security checkpoint in Lampang’s Wang Nua district.

Rescue staffers said the van had to be cut open to pull the passengers out of the overturned vehicle. The driver, meanwhile, only suffered minor injuries.

The rescue team pulled out an unconscious Japanese man, a Japanese woman with a severe wound to her head and a boy with deep scrapes to his back and face.

The three were rushed to Wang Nua hospital, while medical officials kept trying to resuscitate the unconscious man. However, he died before getting to the hospital.

Police said initial investigation revealed that many of the passengers hailed from Chiang Mai and were heading to Phayao province. Investigators believe the road may have become slippery due to rain, causing the vehicle to lose control.