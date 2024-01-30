Thailand’s PM2.5 situation ranked among the world’s worst
Thailand's air pollution levels are among the worst in the world today (January 30) ranked at 20th, according to data from the IQAir air quality index.
As of 10am today, the PM2.5 concentration in Bangkok is 132 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), which is classified as “severe”.
Other areas in Thailand with severe air pollution include:
Chiang Mai: 165 µg/m3
Khon Kaen: 155 µg/m3
Nakhon Ratchasima: 150 µg/m3
Songkhla: 145 µg/m3
Udon Thani: 140 µg/m3
Buriram: 135 µg/m3
Phuket: 130 µg/m3
Nakhon Sawan: 125 µg/m3
PM2.5 is a type of air pollution that is particularly harmful to human health. It can cause respiratory problems, heart disease and cancer.
While the Thai government has taken steps to address air pollution, the problem remains a major concern. Among the measures implemented are:
- Ban on burning agricultural waste
- Crackdown on illegal logging
- Incentives for the use of public transportation and electric vehicles
However, more needs to be done to reduce air pollution. The government needs to work with businesses and individuals to raise awareness of the problem and encourage them to take steps to reduce their emissions.
Health recommendations for people in areas with severe air pollution are as follows:
- Avoid outdoor activities, especially if you have respiratory problems.
- Wear a mask if you must go outside.
- Keep your windows closed at home.
- Use an air purifier when possible.