PM2.5 in Bangkok exceeds safe standards in 68 districts

The report said that the PM2.5 level in Nong Khaem district reached 166 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), which is considered unhealthy according to the US Air Quality Index (AQI). The level of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter in other areas of Bangkok also exceeded the standard, with the second-highest level being in Bang Khae district at 160 µg/m3.