PM2.5 in Bangkok exceeds safe standards in 68 districts
The PM 2.5 air pollution index in Bangkok on Sunday exceeded the safe standards in 68 districts, with the worst air quality in Nong Khaem district, according to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre's daily report.
The report said that the PM2.5 level in Nong Khaem district reached 166 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), which is considered unhealthy according to the US Air Quality Index (AQI). The level of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter in other areas of Bangkok also exceeded the standard, with the second-highest level being in Bang Khae district at 160 µg/m3.
The report attributed the high levels of PM2.5 to a combination of smog from fires in neighbouring countries, such as Cambodia and Laos, vehicle and industrial emissions.
The report said that the high levels of PM 2.5 could pose a health risk to people, especially those with respiratory problems. It is recommended that people wear masks and avoid outdoor activities if they are in areas with high levels of PM2.5.