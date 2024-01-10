PM2.5 levels in Bangkok once again exceed safe standards
The PM2.5 dust level in Bangkok areas this morning (January 10) reached 70 micrograms per cubic metre, well in excess of the standard level and starting to affect health. The heaviest concentration was reported in the Wang Thonglang district.
The PM2.5 dust level between 5am and 7am reported by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's air quality data centre ranged from 41.2 to 73.5 µg/m³ (standard not more than 37.5 µg/m³), which is higher than yesterday.
