THURSDAY, January 11, 2024
PM2.5 levels in Bangkok once again exceed safe standards

PM2.5 levels in Bangkok once again exceed safe standards
WEDNESDAY, January 10, 2024

The PM2.5 dust level in Bangkok areas this morning (January 10) reached 70 micrograms per cubic metre, well in excess of the standard level and starting to affect health. The heaviest concentration was reported in the Wang Thonglang district.

The PM2.5 dust level between 5am and 7am reported by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's air quality data centre ranged from 41.2 to 73.5 µg/m³ (standard not more than 37.5 µg/m³), which is higher than yesterday.

Air quality data can be checked at:

AirBKK application

Website: www.airbkk.com

Website: www.pr-bangkok.com

Facebook: Bangkok Metropolitan Environment Office

Facebook: Air Quality and Noise Management Division, Metropolitan Administration

Facebook: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

LINE ALERT

LINE OA @airbangkok

PM2.5Air Quality IndexBangkok air pollutionstandardsThailand NewsThe Nation
