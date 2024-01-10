PM2.5 levels in Bangkok once again exceed safe standards

The PM2.5 dust level between 5am and 7am reported by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's air quality data centre ranged from 41.2 to 73.5 µg/m³ (standard not more than 37.5 µg/m³), which is higher than yesterday.

Air quality data can be checked at:

AirBKK application

Website: www.airbkk.com

Website: www.pr-bangkok.com

Facebook: Bangkok Metropolitan Environment Office

Facebook: Air Quality and Noise Management Division, Metropolitan Administration

Facebook: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

LINE ALERT

LINE OA @airbangkok