Chiang Mai all set to welcome new pandas, as PM raises ‘panda diplomacy’ with China

In his comment on Tuesday, Wuttichai was citing a report saying that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had brought up the subject of “panda diplomacy” with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in discussions on Monday.

The two leaders met in Bangkok to discuss several issues, including economic cooperation, tourism promotion and other topics.

After the meeting, Srettha said in a comment on X (formerly Twitter) that though Thailand has no pandas, it does not reflect the positive bilateral ties that the two countries have maintained for 50 years.

Srettha, who also doubles as finance minister, said he raised this issue with Wang, who responded by promising that Chiang Mai Zoo will soon be housing pandas again.

The zoo in Chiang Mai’s Muang district took care of three giant pandas – Chuang Chuang, Lin Hui and their daughter Lin Bing – who had been the biggest attraction in the North for several years.

Chuang Chuang and Lin Hui arrived on October 12, 2003, as a loan from the Conservation and Research Centre for Giant Pandas in Wolong, China. They gave birth to Lin Bing on May 27, 2009.

Lin Bing was sent to China on September 28, 2013, but the return of her parents, previously scheduled for the same year, was delayed until 2023 as a gesture of strong bilateral ties.

However, Chuang Chuang died at age 19 on September 16, 2019, while Lin Hui died on April 19, 2023, at the age of 21.

Wuttichai said Chiang Mai Zoo is well experienced because it has taken care of pandas for nearly 20 years, during which it has been working closely with Chinese authorities.

The zoo has maintained the habitat of Chuang Chuang and Lin Hui as a reminder of the beloved pandas, he said, adding that it will work on improving the habitat for new arrivals once it receives a green light from the government.