Parents warned of recreational drugs sold as lollipops on social media

“Party lollipops” or “drunk lollipops” are street names of this drug candy, sold openly on social media channels following crackdowns by authorities on other recreational drugs, said Pol Lt-General Phanurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the ONCB.

He said the test on four variations of these candies by the ONCB’s Narcotic Analysis and Technical Service Institute found that one contains nimetazepam and tramadol, two of them contain ketamine and tramadol, and one contains flunitrazepam.

“These ingredients are highly controlled, category 2 psychotropic substances, and must be prescribed by doctors at certified institutes only,” he said. “They could cause hallucination, respiratory depression, and death.”

Phanurat said the authorities had earlier cracked down on similar drugs but in the form of powder, to be mixed with coffee or alcoholic drinks, which had become highly popular among visitors of night entertainment venues.

Phanurat warned that possessing category 2 psychotropic substances for sale or public distribution is punishable by up to 15 years' imprisonment or a 1.5 million baht fine. Advertising these drugs via public channel like social media could also land you in jail for a maximum of two years and/or a fine of 200,000 baht.

He advised parents to check what their children are buying as candies, as some may have bought it without knowing the effect. Phanurat also urged families to observe the behaviour of their members, especially if they frequently go out at night or visit entertainment venues.

In you have information on drugs found in your family or community, contact ONCB’s hotline at 1386.