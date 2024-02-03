Defence minister promises more support for war heroes on Thai Veterans Day

Emphasising the significance of their valour and sacrifice, Sutin said the government was committed to providing more support to the veterans and their families, so they can lead their lives in honour and dignity.

Addressing a ceremony at Bangkok’s Victory Monument on Saturday, the minister said the aim of this support was to boost the morale of military personnel currently on duty in dangerous areas.

“We also aim to create more jobs for veterans and their families to ensure they have a stable career and constant income, so their quality of life can be improved,” he said.

Sutin, the first civilian to become defence minister in Thailand without the concurrent role of prime minister, highlighted the enduring role of veterans who "sacrificed their lives and blood” to secure the country’s independence, sovereignty, unity and peace.

“The heroic acts of those brave soldiers deserve to be praised and honoured forever,” he said.