Sukhothai man’s 800km wheelchair trek for disability pay sparks govt action

He then inquired with district officials, who told him his allowance had been revoked and he needed to travel to Bangkok to reregister. He asked officials if they could help him travel to the capital, and when they said no, he decided to make the journey by wheelchair.

He told police it took him three weeks to reach Angthong, which is about halfway from Sukhothai to Bangkok.

Police gave Monthon a bed at the station on Saturday night before he continued his journey on Sunday morning.

On Monday morning, Monthon reached Ayutthaya, where the Social Development and Human Security Office gave him a place to rest and began investigating his case.

The minister said the investigation showed Monthon’s allowance had been revoked after he left Sukhothai for two years.

He said his ministry would ask the Comptroller General’s Department to resume Monthon’s monthly payments.

He also thanked the media for spotlighting the case and alerting him to Monthon’s plight.

He added that, rather than travelling to the capital, disabled people could always call the 1300 hotline to seek help.

Thiwaporn Phasuk, deputy director-general of the disabilities department, said she had seen the reports and would cooperate with other government agencies to help Monthon.