Cooperation with Cambodia to be reinforced during Hun Manet’s visit

The Cambodian PM will arrive on his first official visit to Thailand on Wednesday and will witness the signing of various cooperation agreements between Thai and Cambodian government agencies.

Hun Manet will also be granted an audience with HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The source said the first MOU will aim to remove obstacles in cross-border trading as well as streamlining tariff collection in customs procedures. Both parties will together consider allowed products and transport routes under the MOU, as well as appoint agencies responsible for monitoring and delivering verdicts in the event of disputes.

The second MOU is between Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and Cambodia’s Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology & Innovation to promote mutual cooperation in academic, science and technology research and innovation. Areas to be included under the MOU are biotechnology, robotics, digital technology and economy, food, water and energy stability, geoinformatics, space technology, medical science, material science and nanotechnology.

The last MOU, meanwhile, aims to minimise the risks from natural disasters and improve the existing monitoring and warning system used by both countries in terms of efficiency and responsiveness. Under the MOU, Thai and Cambodian agencies will exchange information and academic data on disaster warning, as well as know-how on using modern technology to improve accuracy and efficiency. Both countries will also jointly organise training drills for emergency evacuation.