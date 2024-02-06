Srettha to answer senators’ questions after trip to Europe in March
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will wait until he returns from an official trip to Europe late next month before taking the stand to face a grilling by senators, his deputy said on Tuesday.
Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said Srettha did not intend to avoid a general debate demanded by senators but is busy with scheduled duties.
Phumtham was referring to a motion filed by 98 senators on January 22 to invoke Article 153 of the Constitution to seek a general debate against the administration.
Article 153 grants authority to one-third or 84 senators to propose a motion for general debate, asking Cabinet members to provide factual statements or explanations tied to the administration of the country. Importantly, no voting is conducted at the end of the debate.
Leaders of the group of senators said they would ask questions on several issues, from the digital wallet scheme to the alleged preferential treatment of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra.
Phumtham said he had discussed the motion with Srettha and the prime minister pointed to late March as the most convenient time.
Phumtham said the debate can’t be held before late next month as the prime minister is scheduled to visit Australia and some European countries.
“I would like to affirm that the government is not using delaying tactics and waiting for this Senate to complete its term first,” Phumtham said.
The current 250 senators, who were appointed by the 2014 coup makers, are scheduled to complete their five-year term on May 11 but will retain their seats as acting members of the upper House until new senators are appointed.
Phumtham said the government is not under pressure because of the debate, pointing out that it is not a no-confidence showdown.
Besides, he said, the government is willing to heed different views from senators and would be willing to clarify any doubts they may have.
He added the coalition whips proposed just one day for the debate because the government was not sure whether the senators would have enough content to speak for longer or not.
“I don’t want to set two or three days for the debate in advance without knowing the content of the debate first,” Phumtham said, adding that the government could extend the debate time if the senators had more serious issues to convey..
Responding to senators’ complaints that Cabinet members rarely appeared in Parliament to answer their interpellations, Phumtham said Srettha had instructed all ministers to spare time to answer questions in Parliament and use Parliament as a venue to speak to the public.
But, Phumtham said, most Cabinet members were busy with their routine duties so could not be always available to answer questions in Parliament.