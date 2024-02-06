Srettha to answer senators’ questions after trip to Europe in March

“I would like to affirm that the government is not using delaying tactics and waiting for this Senate to complete its term first,” Phumtham said.

The current 250 senators, who were appointed by the 2014 coup makers, are scheduled to complete their five-year term on May 11 but will retain their seats as acting members of the upper House until new senators are appointed.

Phumtham said the government is not under pressure because of the debate, pointing out that it is not a no-confidence showdown.

Besides, he said, the government is willing to heed different views from senators and would be willing to clarify any doubts they may have.

He added the coalition whips proposed just one day for the debate because the government was not sure whether the senators would have enough content to speak for longer or not.

“I don’t want to set two or three days for the debate in advance without knowing the content of the debate first,” Phumtham said, adding that the government could extend the debate time if the senators had more serious issues to convey..

Responding to senators’ complaints that Cabinet members rarely appeared in Parliament to answer their interpellations, Phumtham said Srettha had instructed all ministers to spare time to answer questions in Parliament and use Parliament as a venue to speak to the public.

But, Phumtham said, most Cabinet members were busy with their routine duties so could not be always available to answer questions in Parliament.