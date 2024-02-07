WEDNESDAY, February 14, 2024
nationthailand

Welcome Year of the Dragon safely, Thailand’s Chinese community told

Welcome Year of the Dragon safely, Thailand’s Chinese community told
WEDNESDAY, February 07, 2024

The authorities warned people to be careful when performing Chinese traditional rites during Lunar New Year celebrations as they may spark fires.

Deputy government spokesman Kharom Polpornklang said on Wednesday that Chinese New Year celebrants should be careful when lighting firecrackers and burning paper offerings for their ancestors. Kharom also advised people to call the police 191 hotline immediately if they see a fire.

Welcome Year of the Dragon safely, Thailand’s Chinese community told

 

Welcome Year of the Dragon safely, Thailand’s Chinese community told

The spokesman added that the government was also worried about PM2.5 ultrafine air pollutants, and advised people to use electric joss sticks instead of conventional ones. Business owners closing up for Chinese New Year have also been advised to leave everything unplugged for safety.

TAGS
ThailandChineseChinese New YearfiressafelyLunar New Yearsparks
RELATED
nationthailand