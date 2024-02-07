Welcome Year of the Dragon safely, Thailand’s Chinese community told
The authorities warned people to be careful when performing Chinese traditional rites during Lunar New Year celebrations as they may spark fires.
Deputy government spokesman Kharom Polpornklang said on Wednesday that Chinese New Year celebrants should be careful when lighting firecrackers and burning paper offerings for their ancestors. Kharom also advised people to call the police 191 hotline immediately if they see a fire.
The spokesman added that the government was also worried about PM2.5 ultrafine air pollutants, and advised people to use electric joss sticks instead of conventional ones. Business owners closing up for Chinese New Year have also been advised to leave everything unplugged for safety.