Thai summer officially starts amid warning of hotter temps this year

Daytime temperatures are set to rise above 35C until mid-May when the rainy season will start, the TMD said.

The Thai summer is marked by a hot southerly wind covering the upper part of the country, said the official announcement signed by TMD director-general Kornrawee Sitthichivapak.

“However, the North and Northeast will still experience cool weather in the morning until mid-March. Summer is expected to end around the middle of May,” the announcement said.

The TMD said higher summer temperatures this year would be accompanied by lower-than-average rainfall.

Last year, the hottest month of April saw temperatures exceed 40C across most of Thailand.

The highest temperature was recorded in Tak province in the North, with 44.6C, followed by Udon Thani in the Northeast (43.2), Nakhon Sawan in Central region (42.2), and Prachinburi in the East (40.4). Bangkok registered a high of 40C in mid-April.

In the South, Krabi topped the temperature charts last year with 38.8C.

