Srettha orders fast choice of Thai team to join Cambodia fire fights

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Srettha said many hotspots were detected on the Cambodian side and Thailand’s Foreign Ministry had reported the fires to the Cambodian government.

“So, I told the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry and other government agencies concerned to set up the Thai team to coordinate with Cambodia at the centre,” Srettha said.

Srettha said the Foreign Ministry has dispatched a team to hold talks with Cambodia to establish a joint forest-fire fighting centre for the two countries.