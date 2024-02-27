Srettha orders fast choice of Thai team to join Cambodia fire fights
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday announced that he had instructed the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry to speed up appointing officials to coordinate with Cambodia on a newly-established joint committee to fight trans-border fires.
Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Srettha said many hotspots were detected on the Cambodian side and Thailand’s Foreign Ministry had reported the fires to the Cambodian government.
“So, I told the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry and other government agencies concerned to set up the Thai team to coordinate with Cambodia at the centre,” Srettha said.
Srettha said the Foreign Ministry has dispatched a team to hold talks with Cambodia to establish a joint forest-fire fighting centre for the two countries.
He said the establishment of the centre would allow the two countries to formally coordinate in controlling the fires.