Chiang Mai named second most polluted city

The director of Chiang Mai University's Research Institute for Health Sciences, Khuanchai Supparatpinyo, said that air pollution in the northern region was triggered by forest burning for agriculture.

Citing satellite data from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), Lampang, Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai had more than 300 hotspots on Wednesday, especially in forest areas.

Thailand, Myanmar and Laos have more than 2,000 hotspots as of 5.30am Thursday, based on satellite data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).