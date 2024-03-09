Fruit seller, 57, offers eye for sale to help deal with his informal debt

Facebook Page “Panda Lab Doctor” on Friday posted a picture of a man selling fruit, and a placard placed in front of him with the message: “Urgent: an eye for sale”.

Accompanying the image on the FB post is a caption that reads “Feeling sorry for him. Seeing him selling fruit at [Bangkok’s] Bangbon district and ready to sell one of his eyes too.”

Later, local media reached out to him for an interview and reported that the fruiterer, 57, was selling his eye as he needed money to repay his informal debt.

He reiterated that his eye was really for sale and that he did not make up a story for public sympathy.

The man also said that he had loaned some money for an investment, but it did not succeed.