BMA will have paid off some its debt to BTS operator within April, vows Chadchart

BMA owes this sum to Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Co Ltd (BTSC) for installing the electronic and mechanical systems for the second extension of the Green Line, Chadchart said on Monday. This amount includes interest calculated up until April, he added.

The governor explained that though the Bangkok Council had approved the payment of 23 billion baht to BTSC, the special committee in charge of payment still has to settle the amount with the BTSC.

He said BMA’s Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd will first discuss the final figures with the BTSC and report it to the committee, which will then seek his final approval.

He said the payment would be made in a lump sum and should be completed within April as soon as all sides agree on the figures.