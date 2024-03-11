BMA will have paid off some its debt to BTS operator within April, vows Chadchart
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) should be able to pay the 23 billion baht it owes to the operator of BTS Skytrain by April, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.
BMA owes this sum to Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Co Ltd (BTSC) for installing the electronic and mechanical systems for the second extension of the Green Line, Chadchart said on Monday. This amount includes interest calculated up until April, he added.
The governor explained that though the Bangkok Council had approved the payment of 23 billion baht to BTSC, the special committee in charge of payment still has to settle the amount with the BTSC.
He said BMA’s Krungthep Thanakom Co Ltd will first discuss the final figures with the BTSC and report it to the committee, which will then seek his final approval.
He said the payment would be made in a lump sum and should be completed within April as soon as all sides agree on the figures.
“I hereby confirm that everything will be done within April,” the governor said.
All in all, the BMA has an accumulated debt of 105 billion baht for the construction and operation of Green Line extensions from Bearing to Samut Prakan and from Mo Chit to Khu Khot stations.
The debt is divided into three parts, namely:
• 50 billion baht owed to the Finance Ministry for construction plus interest
• 23 billion baht owed to BTSC for electronic and mechanical systems installation
• 27.4 billion baht owed to BTSC for operation and maintenance. The BTSC is awaiting a ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court for the BMA to honour this debt.