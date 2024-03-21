Samut Songkhram cracks down on alien fish species

The activity is part of the campaign announced last month by the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry to address the problem of this fish species invading fish farms in the provinces and damaging fishing resources.

In the pilot phase, the campaign, which involves eliminating blackchin tilapia and releasing harmless fish to restore the fish population will cover five provinces, namely Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan and Phetchaburi.

On Wednesday, local fishermen, farmers, community members and government officials worked to catch the blackchin tilapia which had taken up residence in a reservoir next to Samut Songkhram city hall in Muang district using specialised nets approved by the ministry.

Bundit Kullawanich, chief of Samut Songkhram Provincial Fisheries Office, said the office planned to organise a similar activity every month across canals and reservoirs in the province that link with the Mae Klong River to make sure that the alien species are gone.

The office will also raise awareness among local fishermen on the life cycle of blackchin tilapia and how they are a threat to the ecosystem through a series of exhibitions. Visitors are invited to stop off at booths selling products made from the alien fish, including crackers, sausages and Pan Klip (deep-fried mini curry puffs).

Leftovers from the tilapia can be turned into fish meal for animal feed or fertiliser, Bundit added.