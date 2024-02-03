Govt launches campaign to eliminate ‘blackchin tilapia’ to balance ecosystem

The provinces joining the campaign are Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan and Phetchaburi.

Initiated by the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, the campaign aims to address the problem of this fish species invading fish farms in the provinces and damaging fishing resources.

Kenika Oonjit, deputy government spokesperson, said on Saturday that under the campaign, fishermen in affected areas will use specialised push nets designed to catch the blackchin tilapia to limit the breeding cycle.

Kenika said Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompow has signed an order granting the use of push nets in 23 water bodies of the Tha Chin River in the five provinces for one year.

Provincial fishery offices will survey the number of blackchin tilapia in areas under their jurisdiction before the ministry can consider extending the exemption period or use other measures, she added.

The ministry will also release 60,000 latidae, a perch-like fish, to restore the fish population in these waters.

Kenika said Thammanat will meet with Fishmeal Producers Association of Thailand next week to find buyers for the blackchin tilapia caught under the campaign and set a price that is fair for the fishermen.

She added that though the blackchin tilapia are harmful to the ecosystem, the fish can be used to produce several delicious products, including fish sauce, fermented fish, crackers and sausages, while leftovers can be used as fertiliser.