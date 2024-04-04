Asoke area to be free of power poles as part of cityscape enhancement

The activity spans a distance of 2.4 kilometres from the Phetchaburi intersection to the Sukhumvit intersection. Subsequent plans include removal of the electricity poles after completing the underground communication cable project.

The collaboration aims to organise communication lines according to government policies, aimed at creating a beautiful, orderly, and safe environment to reduce accidents. By 2024, there are plans to lay 29 underground communication lines covering a total of more than 61 kilometres.