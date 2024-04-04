Asoke area to be free of power poles as part of cityscape enhancement
A key area of downtown Bangkok will soon be rid of electricity poles and overhead communication cables that have been an eyesore for decades.
Representatives from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), True Corporation, and Advanced Info Service (AIS) have joined hands to remove unused communication cables on power poles in the Asok Montri area to enhance the cityscape, starting Thursday.
The activity spans a distance of 2.4 kilometres from the Phetchaburi intersection to the Sukhumvit intersection. Subsequent plans include removal of the electricity poles after completing the underground communication cable project.
The collaboration aims to organise communication lines according to government policies, aimed at creating a beautiful, orderly, and safe environment to reduce accidents. By 2024, there are plans to lay 29 underground communication lines covering a total of more than 61 kilometres.
Leardrat Ratananukul, head of public affairs at True Corporation, said that the telecom company was ready to collaborate with all partners, adhering to sustainable business principles and social responsibility. “This collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and quality of telecommunications infrastructure for the benefit of Thai people and the nation," he said.
An AIS representative said the company had continuously worked with the government by deploying teams of engineers and staff to the areas. “They have worked together to remove communication lines, emphasising the importance of safety and reducing the risk of accidents for the public. Additionally, this effort contributes to creating a beautiful urban landscape," the representative said.