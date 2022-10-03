Prayut praises CCSA for leading one of world’s most successful battles against Covid
Newly reinstated Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday thanked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for leading Thailand’s virus battle over the past 900 days.
The CCSA was dissolved on Saturday as responsibility for controlling Covid was handed to the Public Health Ministry.
Prayut said the CCSA’s role overseeing Covid-19 management ended on Friday (September 30), two and half years after the centre was opened in March 2020.
The PM thanked CCSA officials for “their effort and sacrifice” in protecting people from Covid-19.
Prayut said both he and CCSA staff regretted that so many lives had been lost to the new and severe disease.
He added that apart from protecting people against the virus, the CCSA had also relieved the hardship of people coping with the pandemic and the resulting global economic crises
He said Thailand’s Covid crisis management was recognised as being among the best in the world thanks to the CCSA, which had integrated all levels of officialdom and ensured public unity to fight the epidemic.
"I want to thank all government officials, police, soldiers and volunteers for their efforts and sacrifice in working for the public and leaving no one behind," he said, adding that this proved that solidarity and sacrifice can overcome any crisis.
The PM also cited words from the CCSA's first-ever announcement. "We will fight together" and "We will win together" had proved true thanks to the cooperation of Thais, he said.