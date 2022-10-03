Prayut praises CCSA for leading one of world’s most successful battles against Covid

Prayut said the CCSA’s role overseeing Covid-19 management ended on Friday (September 30), two and half years after the centre was opened in March 2020.

The PM thanked CCSA officials for “their effort and sacrifice” in protecting people from Covid-19.

Prayut said both he and CCSA staff regretted that so many lives had been lost to the new and severe disease.

He added that apart from protecting people against the virus, the CCSA had also relieved the hardship of people coping with the pandemic and the resulting global economic crises