PM calls for all-out efforts by state agencies to deal with floods, mitigate their impact on the people
Flood prevention and mitigation agencies have been urged to work together in dealing with the ongoing flood crisis in the country.
During the meeting on Monday at the Interior Ministry in Bangkok, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged government agencies nationwide to prepare plans to deal with floods in advance and create awareness among residents.
He said officials and machines must be arranged to assist people, and obstacles on waterways, such as weeds and garbage, must be cleared.
He added that it would be necessary to dredge canals and build additional floodgates to mitigate the impact of the floods on the people.
"Agencies responsible for overseeing construction sites must ensure that the projects will not affect water drainage," he said.
"Meanwhile, traffic lights and signposts in flood-prone areas must be set up clearly to prevent accidents."
He said local agencies must survey for damage once the situation improves so the government and related agencies can provide assistance to flood victims effectively.
He added that the government is ready to support related agencies on mitigating flood impact on people.
Prayut also urged related agencies to work together on assisting flood victims, adding that evacuation centres, food, drinks and clothes must be sufficient to gain the confidence of the people.
"Provincial governors, district chiefs and village headmen are essential to enable residents to gain access to government agencies' assistance," he added.
Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda said 81,660 households in 71 provinces, including Bangkok, have been affected by flooding caused by tropical storm Noru.
Citing the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department's report, he said the flood had injured seven people and killed 19 people.
"About 1.2 million rai [192,000 hectares] of plantations were damaged due to floods," he said.
Citing the weather forecast from October to December this year by Thailand Meteorological Department, he added that the country still had to monitor for possible tropical storms as it would affect the upper and central parts of the South.
"Related agencies must work closely to deal with any situation that may occur and mitigate the impact on people as much as possible,” he said.