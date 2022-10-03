PM calls for all-out efforts by state agencies to deal with floods, mitigate their impact on the people

He said officials and machines must be arranged to assist people, and obstacles on waterways, such as weeds and garbage, must be cleared.

He added that it would be necessary to dredge canals and build additional floodgates to mitigate the impact of the floods on the people.

"Agencies responsible for overseeing construction sites must ensure that the projects will not affect water drainage," he said.

"Meanwhile, traffic lights and signposts in flood-prone areas must be set up clearly to prevent accidents."

He said local agencies must survey for damage once the situation improves so the government and related agencies can provide assistance to flood victims effectively.

He added that the government is ready to support related agencies on mitigating flood impact on people.