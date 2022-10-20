Special THB20 coins for upcoming Apec Summit
A limited edition of 1 million commemorative coins for the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit in Bangkok will be available to the public for purchase from November 1.
The move is aimed at enabling Thais to be aware of the importance of the Apec Summit and to seek their cooperation in warmly welcoming all delegates, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Wednesday.
He explained that the copper-nickel commemorative coin features His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn on the head of the coin and this year’s Apec logo on the back. Each coin is worth 20 baht.
The Treasury Department will allow people nationwide to purchase the commemorative coin from November 1, Tanee said.
“The Foreign Ministry will announce details about reserving the special coin soon,” he added.
The Apec Summit is scheduled to be held at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on November 18 and 19.