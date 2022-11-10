Thailand’s diplomacy guided by its national interest, says new Thai ambassador to the US

Tanee Sangrat, former director-general, Department of Information, at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who has been appointed as Thai ambassador to Washington, DC gave an exclusive interview to The Nation Thailand. He insisted that Thailand continues to support the work and efforts of the Asean chair, which is held by Cambodia at present, followed by Indonesia.

Thailand also attaches great importance to the situation in Myanmar and is providing humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country, including Covid vaccines, he said.

Over the past 30 years, Thailand has hosted close to 100,000 people fleeing the fighting in Myanmar, and provided temporary shelters for them along the borders.