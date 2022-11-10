Thailand’s diplomacy guided by its national interest, says new Thai ambassador to the US
The newly appointed Thai ambassador to the United States asserted that Thailand’s diplomacy will safeguard its own interest, and that Bangkok would continue to work with Asean to diffuse tensions and violence in Myanmar.
Tanee Sangrat, former director-general, Department of Information, at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who has been appointed as Thai ambassador to Washington, DC gave an exclusive interview to The Nation Thailand. He insisted that Thailand continues to support the work and efforts of the Asean chair, which is held by Cambodia at present, followed by Indonesia.
Thailand also attaches great importance to the situation in Myanmar and is providing humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country, including Covid vaccines, he said.
Over the past 30 years, Thailand has hosted close to 100,000 people fleeing the fighting in Myanmar, and provided temporary shelters for them along the borders.
Tanee said that some of the people have houses back home in Myanmar and many of them have returned voluntarily. "We continue to facilitate that but Thailand will not, as a policy, push back people to face danger in Myanmar. At the same time, Thailand continues to call for an end to the violence and fighting inside Myanmar," he said. He rejected criticism of what has been called Thailand’s “bamboo diplomacy”. He said despite the pejorative, Thailand will safeguard its national interest and territorial integrity.
"Thailand is committed to safeguarding the benefits, interests and goals of the Thai people and not of any other countries," he said, adding, “we also uphold international principles enshrined in the United Nations charter, in the Asean charter. So the interest of Thailand will guide all diplomacy.”