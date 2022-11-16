Medical visa fees for foreign patients to be reduced

Deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said the move to reduce the visa fee, proposed by the Public Health Ministry, will be applicable to the 1-year medical treatment visa, which allows holders to enter Thailand multiple times for treatment at a maximum 90 days per entry.

It is estimated the new fee will come into effect on January 1, 2023, she said.

Holders of this visa must report to officials every 90 days of their stay in Thailand and present a confirmation letter issued by a medical facility and evidence of finance of at least 800,000 baht covering medical expenses.

To be eligible for the visa, foreigners must seek 90 days of treatment (evidence required) for an illness or health condition.

Those approved by the Public Health Ministry include cardiovascular diseases, musculoskeletal disease, dentistry, cancer, treatment using assisted-reproductive technology, plastic surgery, organ transplant, chronic non-communicable diseases, alternative medicine, anti-aging and regenerative treatment.

Foreign patients with other illnesses that require continued treatment can also apply and will be approved on a case-by-case basis.