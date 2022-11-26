Employers risk 6 months in jail if they hide employee changes: SSO

In a Facebook post, the SSO reminded employers they must register employees as insured under Section 33 of the Social Security Act within 30 days of their starting work. The rule covers both Thai and foreign employees, with the latter also requiring a passport or similar document and work permit to complete the registration process.

When an employee leaves the job, the employer must notify the office by the 15th day of the month following the month when the employment contract was terminated, the SSO said.

If an employer fails to notify the SSO within the deadline, a warning will be issued, after which the employer must provide an explanation and rectify the issue. Failure to comply with the warning will result in legal action and a fine of up to 20,000 baht fine or a six-month prison sentence, the SSO stated.

Registrations must be submitted at the SSO branch office where the business is located. For more info, call the SSO hotline at 1506 or visit www.sso.go.th and facebook.com/ssofanpage/