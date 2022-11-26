Bangkok creating 101 'pocket parks' on area twice the size of Lumpini Park

It reported that surveys by Bangkok’s Environmental Department and district offices had found 101 sites for the new 15 Minute Pocket Parks.

The sites total 649 rai or about 104 hectares – twice the size of Lumpini Park.

Forty-one of the sites belong to City Hall, 34 to government or state enterprises, and 26 are privately owned.

Fifty-one will be turned into pocket parks this year, followed by 24 in 2023, 20 in 2024, and six in 2025.