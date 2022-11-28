Former CAAT chief Chula chosen as new boss of EEC Office: source

Chula, a former Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) chief, was on an EECO shortlist of three candidates to succeed Kanit Sangsubhan, whose term ended in August.

The identities of the other two candidates were not revealed.

The selection committee will forward Chula’s name to EECO’s board of directors, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, for approval next month, the source said.

The EECO supervises government mega projects in the EEC infrastructure hub that covers three eastern provinces – Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong.

Chula, 57, has master’s and doctoral degrees in law from the University of Southampton in the UK. He served as CAAT director-general from 2016 to 2020, overhauling Thailand’s air safety in 33 areas, which led to the International Civil Aviation Organisation revoking Thailand’s red flag status in October 2017.

His previous positions include director-general at the Department of Airports, director-general of the Marine Department, and director of the Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning Office.