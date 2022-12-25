Govt to offer same-day delivery for urgent passports next month
The Foreign Ministry's Department of Consular Affairs will offer an express service for urgent passports next month, allowing applicants to receive them on the same day at a lower cost, it said on Sunday.
Passport offices nationwide will be able to process up to 100 urgent passports a day, but applications will have to be made before 11.30am in order to receive the passport in the afternoon.
The passports can be picked up between 2.30pm and 4.30pm at the Department of Consular Affairs in Bangkok's Lak Si district.
Fees will be cut on the service, which will be offered from December 3 to 10.
A five-year urgent passport will cost 1,000 baht (down from 3,000 baht), while a 10-year urgent passport will cost 1,500 baht (down from 3,500 baht), the department said.
The department also announced that it will take passport applications during weekends (except long weekends) from 10am to 6pm at temporary passport offices in Bangkok's MBK Centre and Nonthaburi's Central Plaza Westgate next year.
It said it will also launch a mobile passport service across Thailand next year.
The department said it will also provide free English translations of vital documents, such as birth and death certificates, from January 3 to 31 next year.
Free translation of one document per person will be available at the Department of Consular Affairs office in Lak Si district, its legalisation office near MRT Khlong Toei station, as well as passport offices in Phuket and Chiang Mai, the department said.
Copies of documents (in Thai and English) at the department's parking area from January 3 to 31 next year. ID cards will also be issued in the same location, the department said.
Related stories: