Govt to offer same-day delivery for urgent passports next month

Passport offices nationwide will be able to process up to 100 urgent passports a day, but applications will have to be made before 11.30am in order to receive the passport in the afternoon.

The passports can be picked up between 2.30pm and 4.30pm at the Department of Consular Affairs in Bangkok's Lak Si district.

Fees will be cut on the service, which will be offered from December 3 to 10.

A five-year urgent passport will cost 1,000 baht (down from 3,000 baht), while a 10-year urgent passport will cost 1,500 baht (down from 3,500 baht), the department said.