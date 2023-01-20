Two varieties of Thai rice get GI tags in Indonesia, boosting export potential
Indonesia has listed two varieties of Thai rice as Geographical Indications (GI), Thailand’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday.
The GI listing of Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice and Thung Kula Rong Hai jasmine rice by Indonesia's Law and Human Rights Ministry is expected to help boost Thai exports and farmers' revenue, Deputy Commerce Minister Sinit Lertkrai said. He added that Thai GI products were considered the country's soft power.
The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) is working on listing more Thai GI products overseas in a bid to gain intellectual property protection, especially for agricultural products, he said.
He added that Thai GI products had been listed in more than 30 countries, including India, Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam.
Thai GI products include Doi Chaang coffee, Isan indigenous Thai silk yarn, Lamphun Yok Dok silk, Phetchabun sweet tamarind and golden dried longan, he explained.
Meanwhile, DIP director-general Wuttikrai Leeveeraphan said Thailand produced more than 8,000 tonnes of Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice annually, generating more than 104 million baht in revenue for farmers.
The provinces of Roi Et, Surin, Sisaket, Maha Sarakham and Yasothon produced more than 24,500 tonnes of Thung Kula Rong Hai jasmine rice annually, generating more than 266 million baht in revenue for farmers, he added.
Related stories: