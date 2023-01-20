Two varieties of Thai rice get GI tags in Indonesia, boosting export potential

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) is working on listing more Thai GI products overseas in a bid to gain intellectual property protection, especially for agricultural products, he said.

He added that Thai GI products had been listed in more than 30 countries, including India, Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Thai GI products include Doi Chaang coffee, Isan indigenous Thai silk yarn, Lamphun Yok Dok silk, Phetchabun sweet tamarind and golden dried longan, he explained.