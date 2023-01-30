Three more smart piers to be opened in 2023, as part of 29 planned by 2025
Three more smart piers will be opened by this year, namely Rama VII, Tha Tien and Kiakkai, deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said on Monday.
She said the project to build 29 smart piers across Greater Bangkok at a total cost of 942 million baht aims to facilitate travel and tourism.
She added that this project is in line with the government's 20-year national strategy, which aims to make Thailand a developed country with security, prosperity and sustainability without leaving anyone behind.
"Six smart piers were opened between 2019 and 2021, namely Marine Department, Saphan Phut, Nonthaburi, Tha Chang, Sathorn and Payap," she said.
She added that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had presided over the opening ceremony of two smart piers on December 23 last year, namely Rajinee and Bang Pho.
She expects the remaining 18 smart piers, namely Rama V, Phra Pinklao, Pak Kret, Si Phraya, Kheaw Khai Ka, Krung Thon Bridge, Prannok, Thewet, Oriental, Ratchawong, Pibulsongkram 2, Wat Tuek, Pibulsongkram 1, Wat Khema, Wat Soi Thong, Wat Thepakorn, Wat Thepnahree and Rot Fai, to be opened by 2025.
"Once smart piers are opened, the number of passengers is expected to increase to 53,000 people daily by 2027," she said.
Apart from construction of 29 smart piers, she said the government is also promoting the use of electric ferries to save energy, reduce air pollution and mitigate impact on environment.
These moves are in line with the government's plan to achieve carbon neutrality and net-zero carbon emission goals by 2050 and 2065, respectively, she added.
Related stories:
'Beautiful' Rajini pier landmark set to open next month
PM inaugurates smart piers as part of infrastructure push