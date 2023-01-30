Three more smart piers to be opened in 2023, as part of 29 planned by 2025

She expects the remaining 18 smart piers, namely Rama V, Phra Pinklao, Pak Kret, Si Phraya, Kheaw Khai Ka, Krung Thon Bridge, Prannok, Thewet, Oriental, Ratchawong, Pibulsongkram 2, Wat Tuek, Pibulsongkram 1, Wat Khema, Wat Soi Thong, Wat Thepakorn, Wat Thepnahree and Rot Fai, to be opened by 2025.

"Once smart piers are opened, the number of passengers is expected to increase to 53,000 people daily by 2027," she said.

Apart from construction of 29 smart piers, she said the government is also promoting the use of electric ferries to save energy, reduce air pollution and mitigate impact on environment.

These moves are in line with the government's plan to achieve carbon neutrality and net-zero carbon emission goals by 2050 and 2065, respectively, she added.

