Thailand to impose strict registration policy for all firearms, ammunition
The Cabinet has given the go-ahead to the draft firearms act, which stipulates that all privately owned firearms and ammunition be registered with a government agency.
Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the draft act was approved on Tuesday in response to rising gun-related crimes.
She added that this amendment was required because the current measures in place are not effective enough. The law does not give police the authority to inspect suspects who may possess firearms.
“Inspection can only be conducted if there is clear evidence that the suspect possesses firearms and plans to use them for crime,” she said.
The new draft is an amendment to the 1947 Firearms Act and requires that all weapons and ammunition be registered.
Rachada said the draft act also aims to prevent the import of firearms, especially military-grade weapons.
According to the draft act:
• People who possess firearms and ammunition must register them within 180 days, or they will be legally prosecuted.
• People who possess military-grade weapons or ammunition must hand them over at the nearest military unit within 180 days. The military will not provide compensation and these items will immediately become state property.
• All details gathered on privately owned weapons will be made available in the investigation of crimes.
Related stories:
Tear gas, stun grenades fail to dislodge rogue cop in Bangkok standoff
Bangkok police surround home of fellow officer after locals hear gunshots