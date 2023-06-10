Alcohol-control regulations need to be amended, association says

Association president Khemika Ratanakul said some provisions of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act should be changed to benefit Thai brewers, distillers and consumers.

Khemika pointed to the prohibition on sales of alcoholic beverages between 2pm and 4pm as well as restrictions on advertising and mentioning or displaying alcohol on social media.

The association identified three areas of the law that need immediate revision: curfews on sales of alcohol, allowing authorities too much leeway in interpreting the law, and imposing heavy fines on those who do not obey an officer's order.

Khemika pointed out that the law gave authorities far too much power in interpreting the law, saying there was no guarantee that their decisions would be free and fair.

"Some regulations are like loopholes that harm the country's tourism industry while also allowing for bribes and corruption," she said. "The country requires clear and concise regulations. There is no room for ambiguity."

The association said it also opposed a new version of the Alcohol Control Act proposed by the Ministry of Public Health.

The proposal is too harsh, Khemika said.

It will harm both Thai consumers and entrepreneurs, particularly those who operate bars and restaurants, she said, adding that bars and restaurants are a key part of the tourism industry.