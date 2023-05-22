Pita-led coalition signs landmark MoU in symbolic message on coup anniversary

The leaders of the coalition partners — Move Forward Party, Pheu Thai Party, Thai Sang Thai Party, Prachachart Party, Seree Ruam Thai Party, Pheu Thai Ruam Palang Party, Fair Party, and Plung Sungkom Mai Party — got together on Monday to announce the signing of a joint agreement to form the government.

Prime Minister-in-waiting Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Move Forward, which emerged as the party with the most number of seats after the May 14 election, said that the MoU would be the basis for forming the coalition government and collaboration between the parties. He said all the parties agreed that no mission of the government should affect the country's status as a unitary state, as a democracy under a constitutional monarchy framework, and the inviolable status of the monarch.

The date and time chosen for the signing of this MoU held great symbolic significance, as it marked the 9th anniversary of the 2014 military coup, he said. The coup toppled the elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra and brought General Prayut Chan-o-cha to power as the prime minister.

This MoU symbolically closes the chapter of Prayut Chan-o-cha's leadership, Pita said before revealing the contents of the MoU.

He clarified that the content regarding support for alcoholic beverages is being discussed and the Prachachart Party reserves the right to disagree based on religious principles.