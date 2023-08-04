Thai agencies meet to consider Thailand’s positions for UNGA 78
Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the second annual meeting of the Coordinating Committee on Issues related to the United Nations, other International Organizations and Foreign Organizations on July 25.
Chaired by Phantipha Iamsudha Ekarohit, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, the conference was organised to consider Thailand’s positions for the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) and exchange views on the substance of Thailand’s national statement, as well as the preparations for the upcoming high-level meetings and events that will take place during the high-level week.
UNGA78 will convene on 5 September 2023 with the high-level week beginning on the first day of the General Debate, which will be held from 19 – 23 September and on 26 September 2023.
Dennis Francis, President-Elect of the 78th Session of the UNGA, has also announced this year’s theme as “Rebuilding Trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and Its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and Sustainability for All.”
The Coordinating Committee on issues related to the United Nations, other International Organizations and Foreign Organizations is composed of members from relevant Thai agencies and chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs.
The Committee’s main tasks are to coordinate Thailand’s multilateral policies and positions in the international fora in an integrated, comprehensive manner, and to share updates on Thailand’s foreign policy priorities with the Thai delegates, with an aim to promote Thailand’s role in the international community.