Thai agencies meet to consider Thailand’s positions for UNGA 78

Chaired by Phantipha Iamsudha Ekarohit, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, the conference was organised to consider Thailand’s positions for the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) and exchange views on the substance of Thailand’s national statement, as well as the preparations for the upcoming high-level meetings and events that will take place during the high-level week.

UNGA78 will convene on 5 September 2023 with the high-level week beginning on the first day of the General Debate, which will be held from 19 – 23 September and on 26 September 2023.