Don welcomed US Congressional Delegation, reaffirming strategic alliance

Joining the US Congressional delegation were Greg Murphy (R-North Carolina), Michelle Steel (R-California), Nicole Malliotakis (R-New York), Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas), Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-American Samoa), Morgan McGarvey (D-Kentucky) and Ritchie Torres (D-New York).

The visit provided an opportunity to strengthen Thailand-US strategic partnerships, particularly the relationships with the US legislative branch.

During the discussion, both sides underscored the importance of the long-standing alliance and the diplomatic relations between the two countries, which mark the 190th anniversary this year.

They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas of common priorities, such as promoting more trade and investment, exploring trade opportunities in agricultural products, enhancing supply chain resilience, ensuring energy security, combatting transnational crimes, and concretising cooperation under the existing frameworks, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

In addition, both sides exchanged views on key regional developments, including the situation in Myanmar.