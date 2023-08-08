Don welcomed US Congressional Delegation, reaffirming strategic alliance
Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, on August 3 met with the United States Congressional delegation, led by Congressman Jason Smith (R-Missouri), Chairman of the US House Committee on Ways and Means, during a visit to Thailand during August 2-3.
Joining the US Congressional delegation were Greg Murphy (R-North Carolina), Michelle Steel (R-California), Nicole Malliotakis (R-New York), Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas), Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-American Samoa), Morgan McGarvey (D-Kentucky) and Ritchie Torres (D-New York).
The visit provided an opportunity to strengthen Thailand-US strategic partnerships, particularly the relationships with the US legislative branch.
During the discussion, both sides underscored the importance of the long-standing alliance and the diplomatic relations between the two countries, which mark the 190th anniversary this year.
They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas of common priorities, such as promoting more trade and investment, exploring trade opportunities in agricultural products, enhancing supply chain resilience, ensuring energy security, combatting transnational crimes, and concretising cooperation under the existing frameworks, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).
In addition, both sides exchanged views on key regional developments, including the situation in Myanmar.
On this occasion, Don expressed thanks and presented a certificate of appreciation to Michelle Steel for her leading role in establishing and co-chairing the US-Thai Alliance Caucus in the US House of Representatives. The Caucus will serve as a platform to support Thailand-US cooperation and issues beneficial to the Thai communities in the US.
Following the discussion, Don hosted the luncheon in honour of the US Congressional Delegation. The luncheon was attended by high-level representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Trade of Thailand, the Federation of Thai Industries, the American Chamber of Commerce, as well as Thai and American businesses.
The participants exchanged views on promoting and expanding Thailand-US trade and investment, as well as enhancing cooperation in areas of common interests at both bilateral and regional levels for the mutual benefit of both countries.