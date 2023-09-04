Army needs to promote its ‘good deeds’ more, says new premier

One day after His Majesty the King endorsed the new Cabinet, Srettha and his newly-appointed Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang met top military brass at Bangkok’s Rosewood Hotel on Sunday for lunch.

Present at the luncheon were General Songwit Noonpakdee, the next chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces; General Charoenchai Hinthao, the next Royal Thai Army chief; and Admiral Adung Phan-iam, the next Navy chief.

The soon-to-be Air Force chief Panpak Pattanakul was, however, absent as he was tending to duties outside Thailand.

The new premier told reporters Monday that the meeting had been held to learn about the challenges faced by military officers as well as to find ways of bridging the gap between the military and the public.

Srettha said the Army has accomplished a lot of good work, but because it is not well advertised, people do not know about it.

“[We need to] admit that the military has done many good deeds that have not been widely publicised,” he said.