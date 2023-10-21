Thai Navy suggests buying frigate ship from China in lieu of submarine

He said he and the government preferred procuring a frigate ship, though its price would be a bit higher than that of a submarine.

He clarified that this option would not affect budget expenditure, as the government could spend the budget for the third phase construction of a submarine base.

A frigate ship can deal with submarines, even if it would reduce the strength of the Thai Navy, he said, adding that the government was discussing the details of this option, such as cash, forbidden technologies and legal issues.

Sutin confirmed that the amount paid to China for the submarine would be transferred for purchase of the frigate ship instead, adding that this move would involve amending the existing contract with China.

"Thailand will talk to China again around November," he said.

He said that the plan to purchase a submarine would be postponed until the country was ready to acquire one.