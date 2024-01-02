Auto industry complies with Euro 5 standard of diesel fuel

The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) accepted applications from February to December last year, and has recorded a total of 50 applications from 25 companies, including Toyota Motors, Isuzu Motors, Mitsubishi Motors, and BMW, Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul said on Monday.

The Euro 5 diesel fuel has become the new standard in Thailand as of January 1. It is a step forward in Thailand’s efforts to reduce air pollution and improve environmental quality.

Pimphattra said the TISI had accepted applications and test results from entrepreneurs before the Euro 5 standard was officially adopted in a bid to allow time for automakers to adjust their manufacturing process to comply with the new standard. The move will also help ensure confidence among investors in the automotive industries.

The TISI also accepted applications via the minister’s e-licensing platform, which helped speed up the process, she added.

Euro 5 diesel fuel is cleaner than the current Euro 4 diesel fuel, with lower levels of pollutants such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. These pollutants can contribute to respiratory problems, heart disease, and other health problems.

According to the Energy Ministry, the use of Euro 5 diesel fuel is expected to reduce air pollution in Thailand by about 20%. This will help to generally improve the health of Thai people, as well as protecting the environment.

The Energy Ministry is planning to propose the adoption of Euro 6 standard for benzene fuel by January 1, 2025.