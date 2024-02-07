Reduce, rehabilitate addicts: Thailand’s new mantra against drug trafficking
The government has shifted its focus on arresting drug pushers and rehabilitating drug addicts in a bid to effectively deal with Thailand’s drug problem, a government spokesperson said.
Kenikar Oonjit, deputy government spokesperson, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was determined to suppress drug trafficking and has instructed all government agencies to work together to protect Thai youth from the scourge of drugs.
Kenikar said the government’s aim according to the drug suppression and prevention plan for 2024 is to:
• Reduce violence from people with mental problems caused by drug abuse
• Reduce the number of drug addicts
• Suppress the pushing of drugs in communities and villages
• Reduce factors contributing to drug abuse and trafficking
“Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s policy attaches importance to building the strength of communities, so they can join the battle against drugs,” she said.
She added that Srettha has also instructed provincial governors nationwide to seek support from provincial state agencies to fight drugs.
The Narcotics Control Board is also joining forces with 27 other government agencies, including the Interior and Defence ministries, to deal with drug trafficking.