Airport extensions, aviation upgrades part of Srettha’s ambitious plans

Speaking at the "Reshaping Thailand for a Sustainable Future" seminar hosted by Krungthai Bank on Friday, Srettha said his government’s mission was to make every visitor’s experience in Thailand memorable from the time they step on Thai soil to the moment they leave.

Addressing concerns regarding immigration procedures, particularly during departure, Thavisin cited London’s Heathrow Airport as an example, where visitors can leave without wasting time at the immigration counter.

“There are only two concerns when allowing a foreigner to leave the country: whether they have overstayed or committed a crime. These concerns would be alleviated if we could connect and merge many backend systems, so when a person checks in at an airline counter, their information is immediately visible at the immigration office or police bureau, especially if they have overstayed or engaged in illegal activity,” the premier said.

Noting that there are currently too many backend systems in use at the airports, he said that a seamless integration of the system would make Thailand even more popular as an international destination.

Apart from aviation upgrades, Srettha outlined other key priorities for his government over the next four years, including improving farmers’ livelihoods, water management, logistics, transportation, foreign direct investment and promoting clean energy initiatives.

In pursuit of sustainable energy solutions, Srettha hinted at the potential exploration of nuclear power in collaboration with the private sector, underscoring the government’s commitment to securing the nation’s energy supply.